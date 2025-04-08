 
Matthew Broderick gets real about what's dividing his own children

The actor reveals shocking divide in his family over acting

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

Matthew Broderick recently got candid and opened up about children’s different views on acting.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the 2025 SeriousFun Children’s Network Gala on April 7, the 63-year-old actor revealed that one of his 13-year-old twin daughters does not take interest in acting, while his son is already rehearsing alongside his mom, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Referring to his daughter, Broderick quipped, “If you say, ‘What about you?’ She says, ‘Nope, no, absolutely not.’ She’s repelled by it.”

However, The Lion King star’s son, 22-year-old James Wilkie, is interested in becoming an actor, as he said, “I think he is gonna try, yeah. He's very smart.”

“He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do, but I think right now he likes acting,” he added.

The Godzilla went on to note that he and his wife Parker are supporting Wilkie, saying, “Well, I'll give advice if I'm asked, [but] my wife is with him when he does auditions. It's self-tape nowadays and she'll read with him and tell him, ’It’s not good.’And you know I will too. We definitely [support him] but only if he wants to.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Wilkie made his on-screen debut in CBS’ series Elsbeth last year.

