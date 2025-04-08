‘Lonely' Prince Harry's ‘hell week' begins amid ‘insufficient support' from Meghan

Prince Harry’s lonely hell has become the talk of the town, now that Meghan is amping up her entrepreneurial endeavors solo.

Royal commentator and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop touched on all this, and it was during her interview with The Mirror.

That conversation included a lot of candor and saw her making note of the fact that, “Prince Harry is having a hell of a time: his truth is now intimately bound up with the Charity Commission's investigation into Sentebale, one he hopes will 'unveil the truth'.”

For those unversed with the charity row, its all related to his decision to step down from his role in the Senetable charity that works to help young boys suffering from HIV and AIDS.

This move was done in solidarity with the board of trustees, but has been hit with allegations of racism, at the hands of its chairperson Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Thus Ms Dunlop went on to say, “The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Sentebale's chairperson Dr Sophie Chandauka is intensifying, with Chandauka labelling Harry as the 'number one risk to the charity' he co-founded.”

“Nonetheless, as we increasingly retreat into separate echo chambers, Harry is occupying a very different online stratosphere from his wife. While the duchess pedals a 'perfect' world,” and with this it seems “Harry is making a fist of failing hard – 'imperfect' is to understate his current predicament.”

The topic did not end there either because she also hit back with a sly jibe and said, “If Meghan's flower-sprinkle biscuits and beige ensembles are insufficient support for Montecito's lonely prince, he is unlikely to find reassurance among his erstwhile family back in Britain.”

As “by all accounts, the King's brief health relapse was not relayed to Harry – he found out about his father's hospital visit through the press. Even long-suffering Eugenie is said to be fed up with cousin Harry.”

So “a reset is what is needed. Meghan's As Ever brand urgently needs to branch out beyond raspberry jam and crepe mix to something a little stronger,” too she added before signing off.