Colleen Hoover's 'Verity' gets major update amid 'It Ends With Us' legal drama

'Verity', scheduled to release on May 15, 2026, stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett

April 08, 2025
April 08, 2025

Colleen Hoover's 'Verity' gets major update amid 'It Ends With Us' legal drama

Colleen Hoover has officially wrapped filming for the highly anticipated psychological thriller Verity amid ongoing controversy surrounding her previous adaptation It Ends With Us.

Verity, based on Hoover's best selling novel of the same name, stars Anne Hathaway as the lead character, Verity Crawford, alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

On Monday, Hathaway took to Instagram and shared a transition video and shared the news of wrapping up the production.

In the caption, she wrote, "So Be It… that’s a wrap on the #VerityMovie production!" adding, "See you in theaters May 15, 2026."

Later, Hoover reshared the video, revealing, "And that’s a wrap! Verity movie coming May 2026!"

"Thank you to the entire cast, crew and production teams! And to @annehathaway for this video. Cannot wait for you guys to see this one, it’s gonna be twisted and gorgeous! #veritymovie," she added.

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the film adaptation of It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively.

The controversy began when Lively filed a lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment.

She claims that Baldoni's actions led to a retaliatory campaign against her, and has taken legal action to address the allegations.

However, Justin Baldoni has denied the accusations and countersued Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation.

