 
Geo News

Nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic kills at least 27 including governor

Rescue crews were working to pull out people still believed to be trapped under rubble

By
Reuters
|

April 08, 2025

Rescuers work at the site of the collapsed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 8, 2025. —Reuters
Rescuers work at the site of the collapsed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 8, 2025. —Reuters

At least 27 people were killed, including a provincial governor, and 134 more were injured in the early hours of Tuesday when the roof of a nightclub in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo collapsed, authorities said.

Rescue crews were working to pull out people still believed to be trapped under the rubble, said Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the Dominican Republic's emergency operations center.

Mendez did not give a tally for the number of people believed to have been inside the Jet Set nightclub, located near the coast.

President Luis Abinader said the dead included Nelsy Cruz, governor of the northern Monte Cristi province.

"We deeply regret the tragedy," he wrote on X, adding that authorities were working tirelessly to recover the victims. "Our prayers are with the affected families."

Pakistani students among foreign nationals facing sudden US visa revocations video
Pakistani students among foreign nationals facing sudden US visa revocations
Trump administration food aid cuts 'put millions at risk'
Trump administration food aid cuts 'put millions at risk'
South Korea sets snap presidential election for June 3, drawing out contenders
South Korea sets snap presidential election for June 3, drawing out contenders
China denounces as 'blackmail' Trump's threat to ratchet tariffs higher
China denounces as 'blackmail' Trump's threat to ratchet tariffs higher
US, Iran set to hold nuclear talks this weekend
US, Iran set to hold nuclear talks this weekend
Millions face starvation as US pulls the plug on food aid: UN
Millions face starvation as US pulls the plug on food aid: UN
US Supreme Court blocks return of man deported in ‘error'
US Supreme Court blocks return of man deported in ‘error'
Tajikistan to jail people for illegal electricity use
Tajikistan to jail people for illegal electricity use