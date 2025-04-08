'The Handmaid’s Tale's creator exposes dark future of Gilead in 'The Testaments'

Bruce Miller, the mind behind The Handmaid’s Tale, has said Gilead’s story is far from over and in The Testaments, viewers will step into a world that feels like its exact opposite.

For the unversed, the upcoming sequel series, The Testaments, is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, which takes place several years after the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The story follows three women: Aunt Lydia (played by Anne Dowd), Agnes, and Daisy, as their lives become connected when they learn about the secrets of Gilead and the fight against its rule.

The television writer teased, “It’s about growing up Gilead. It feels like exactly the opposite world. These are…the most precious girls in Gilead. And yet you start to realize they’re walking a plank as well, just like the Handmaids. Hannah has to deal with the June inside of her [and] all of a sudden she starts to feel mighty, mighty, mighty rebellious.”

Notably, in The Handmaid’s Tale, Gilead calls June and Luke’s daughter Hannah by the name Agnes, who in Season 6 is working hard to become a Wife.

There are still important parts of the story that need to happen before the characters get to where they are in The Testaments.

Aunt Lydia is still trying to follow the rules while also trying to protect the Handmaids from harm but in The Testaments, she will become an important part of the rebellion.

Reflecting on this, Miller quipped, “It is very different for her this season, because she has she’s trying to expand her power. She’s trying to work her power in other places, places that are not just with the Handmaids, but the wider world.”

“Lydia is trying to do a very difficult job well, and I think she realizes over time that these girls are valuable on their own and is trying to kind of figure out a way to do her job that she’s said ‘I’m going to do,’ and also recognize the humanity of these girls that she can’t quite ignore,” he added.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that The Testaments might release in late 2025 or 2025; however, the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 are available on Hulu.