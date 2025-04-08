Meghan Markle left Whitney Wolfe Herd speechless at THAT one royal moment

Meghan Markle recently released the first episode of her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

During the debut episode, the Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first guest, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

While the duo discussed their experiences with postpartum and pre-eclampsia, Whitney couldn't stop praising Meghan for the strength she showed just days after giving birth to Prince Archie.

Recalling the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their newborn son, Archie, to the world during a royal photo call in May 2019, Whitney said, "I mean, I'll never forget the image of you after you delivered Archie, and the whole world was waiting for his debut."

She went on to add, "I was either just becoming or about to become a new mom, and I was like, 'Oh my God, how is this woman doing this? How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?'"

"I could barely face a doorbell delivery for takeout food in a robe. I was like, 'Please don't look at me! Leave it down the street!'" Whitney added.

However, the Duchess of Sussex responded with humour, saying, "Can I be back in my cocoon?"

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle's new podcast marks her return to audio after her previous podcast Archetypes ended in 2023.