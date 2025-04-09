 
Jennifer Lawrence embraces motherhood with ‘great attitude': Source

The 'No Hard Feelings' star recently welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence is navigating her life well as a new mom of two.

As per a recent report by People, a source revealed that the 34-year-old actress had a positive attitude while adjusting to her life with the new addition to her family of three, as Lawrence welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The pair also shares son Cy, 3.

"Jen's doing well. Being back in that newborn phase with a toddler as well can be overwhelming, but Jen's [got] such a great attitude. She's meant to be a mom," the insider told the outlet.

"She's calm and just goes with the flow. Cooke's a great dad too. They are good at balancing it all together," the tattler shared.

Earlier this previous week, a tipster reported to the publisher that Lawrence is “doing well” following the birth of her second baby.

“Her first child was born in Los Angeles. She recently gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well," the insider revealed. "She was very excited about the pregnancy. She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good."

"She’s a fun mom and loves outings with her son," the source added. "She’s also super protective. She wants her children to have as much privacy as possible.”

The actress announced her second pregnancy with Maroney via Vogue in October 2024.

