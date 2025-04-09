David Beckham shares quirky habit that 'annoys' his family

David Beckham recently spoke about a personal habit that his family finds annoying.

Speaking at a panel discussion held for the launch of his new supplement brand, IM8, in Miami on April 7, the retired soccer player revealed that he has an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“I am very organized to the point where it’s quite tiring every single day because I am so organized,” said David.

“It annoys my wife, at times. It annoys my kids, at times,” added the former Manchester United midfielder.

David also mentioned that he tells his family, "Without Daddy, nothing would be tidy or organized, and they'd be forgetting things."

The father-of-four made the audience at the Faena Hotel chuckle after rearranging his supplement brand bottles, which were stacked like pyramids.

“This was a little bit off,” he said while readjusting the red IM8 bottles.

For those unversed, the 49-year-old admitted that he struggles with OCD in 2023 in his Netflix documentary, Beckham.

“I’ve got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs,” he explained.

“I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere … everything has to be perfect,” added David.