Hailee Steinfeld puts wedding plans on hold due to THIS reason

Hailee Steinfeld has postponed her wedding for her new film, Sinners.

The 28-year-old actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film and has no time to plan her wedding with Josh Allen.

For those unversed, Sinners is all set to cinemas on April 18, 2025. In the film, Hailee plays the lead role along with Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and newcomer Miles Caton.

Speaking to Extra, Hailee said, “We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something? We’re focused on that.”

Hailee and Josh got engaged last November after dating for one year.

“All the happy tears have just barely dried. Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say 'We're engaged' or 'We're getting married' I start crying," the Pitch Perfect 2 actress mentioned in her Beau Society newsletter.