Pakistani pacer hopes for strong performance in PSL to earn national recall

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain speaking to Geo News. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain said he is targeting strong performances in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) to earn a recall to the national team for this year’s Asia Cup.

In an interview to Geo News, the 25-year-old quick, who plays for Multan Sultans in the franchise tournament, emphasised the league’s role as a launchpad for emerging talent while speaking on the sidelines of his team’s training session in Karachi ahead of the 10th PSL edition starting April 11.

"My goal is simple — perform as good as I can in the PSL and make my case for Asia Cup selection," Hasnain said, his eyes fixed on a potential return to international cricket after being in and out of the Pakistan side since his 2019 debut.

The right-arm speedster, capable of bowling at 140+ kph, stressed he wasn’t targeting specific batters but rather focusing on consistent performances to help Multan Sultans reclaim the title they last won in 2021.

Hasnain said the squad had completed an intensive four-day camp in Multan before shifting base to Karachi, where they’re fine-tuning strategies.

"The preparations have been thorough — we’ve got a balanced squad and I’m confident we can deliver strong results," he said, adjusting his team cap under the Karachi sun.

The bowler, who previously played for Quetta Gladiators, highlighted the PSL’s significance by saying, "for young players, it’s a gateway to international cricket – I’m proof of that. For experienced players, it’s a chance to stage comebacks".

Acknowledging Pakistan’s passionate cricket following, Hasnain said: "When the team underperforms, it hurts the fans. But Karachi’s crowds are special – they’ve lifted us in crucial matches before".

He recalled playing in front of packed stands during previous PSL campaigns, noting how local support often proves decisive in tight games.

Earlier, captain Mohammad Rizwan, who joined the squad earlier today, addressed the squad on Wednesday, with Hasnain revealing the wicketkeeper-batter’s clear directive: "He stressed that local players’ performances will be crucial if we’re to win the championship".

The Sultans begin their campaign against the former champions Karachi Kings, in Karachi on April 12.