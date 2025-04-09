Prince William reveals immaculate collection in rare glimpse of home

Prince William is an avid reader!

The best way to eye someone’s bookshelf is talking to them on video call and it was no different amongst a royal circle.

In a video call for the Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales gave a glimpse of his immaculately neat and organized bookshelves inside his Kensington Palace home.

As William sat down on his chair to chat with the other attendees of the call, he said, "Hi guys, sorry to keep you waiting in different time zones around the world,” and the smiling participants didn’t seem to mind.

He was seen to be sitting in front of a fireplace with a large mirror while the alcoves on both side of the chimney had shelves lined with books, two armchairs and gold-framed paintings.

For additional context, the Wales family, consisting of Prince Willam, his wife, Kate Middleton and three children namely Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, moved to Windsor in 2022.

At that time it was reported that the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had shifted to the private property in order to be closes to the late Queen Elizabeth II and to raise their children more “normally.”