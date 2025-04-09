Kanye West shares who blocked his way to Super Bowl

Kanye West was never invited to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. Now he said he knew the reason why.



"I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don't care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat," he wrote in a since-deleted post on X.

He continued he was "blocked from the main stage' for being ahead of his time, even before he 'went full Nazi.'"

Interestingly, Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, oversaw the Super Bowl halftime after his label's live music partnership with the NFL in 2019.

But Ye similarly, like most of his former collaborators, also had a row with him.

The 47-year-old even took the feud to a shocking level by dragging his ex-friend's twins.

In a tweet on X, he used offensive remarks about them and questioned their mental capacities.

Though the power couple did not release a public statement against him, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, responded strongly, without naming Kanye.

"It's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper," she concluded. "This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."