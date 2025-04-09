 
Kim Kardashian's mother supports Meghan after podcast launch

Meghan Markle launched her podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Kris Jenner was the only prominent figure who reacted to Meghan Markle's announcement regarding the arrival of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared her childhood photos and wrote, "Being an entrepreneur can start young. (By the way, all these years later and I’m still selling cookies!)" 

She added, "Tune in for the premiere episode of ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ featuring my dear friend, @whitney, now streaming wherever you get your podcasts!."

Although Meghan doesn't allow her followers to see all those who "Like" her Instagram posts, the only prominent figure who reacted to her post appeared to be Kris Jenner.

Jenner is known for playing a crucial role in catapulting the career of her famous daughters; Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.  

