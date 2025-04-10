Why King Charles cherishes his wife's sense of humour

King Charles massively adores Queen Camilla’s ability to make him laugh.



His Majesty, who is celebrating 20 years of marriage with the Queen Consort this week, ‘loves’ that his wife is a giggler.

Royal expert Penny Junor tells The Sun: “This is the side that Charles has always loved, and which the rest of the world has slowly come to see.

“When things go pear-shaped, her first instinct is to laugh. In fact, she is a terrible giggler.

“But she can be tough when needs be. She is nobody’s fool and won’t be pushed around.”

This comes as Palace insiders reveals how His Majesty and Queen Camilla enjoy healthy time apart in their marriage.

Former Senior Royal gardener Jack Shoots tells FruityKing: “Before Charles and Camilla got married, they agreed Camilla would keep her home.

“The separate space was important for them both and their families. For Camilla, her Wiltshire house had so many memories of raising her family,” he said.

“It's somewhere she can retreat and escape royal life if she needs to. It's somewhere she can go with her family and have a laid back weekend without prying eyes,” the staff suggested.