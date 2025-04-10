Major update about 'The Batman 2' shooting revealed

A long time has been gone since Robert Pattinson’s The Batman arrived. Yet there is no definite word on the work on the announced sequel.

The Twilight star showed when the DC movie would go to the floors earlier and expressed frustration over the delay.

“I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be ******* old Batman by the sequel. I’m 38, I’m old," he told Hero magazine.

Now, Nexux Point News reported that the film, which is set to release in 2027, will not begin filming until “early 2026 at the earliest.”

The reason for this is that the report said Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3 is tapped years old as the film's shooting begins this summer.

However, the sci-fi epic is not the only project keeping Robert busy. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime, and others.

Along with this, Robert will produce the remake of Parker Finn’s Possession, but it's not clear whether he will act in it.