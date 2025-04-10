Ben Affleck sets 'eyes' on big A-list Hollywood actress

Ben Affleck sets 'eye' on big A-list Hollywood actress

Since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez reports romantically linked Ben Affleck to multiple women.



But an insider told Daily Mail the Oscar winner has his eyes on Angelina Jolie.

Though she is an ex-boyfriend of his old friend Brad Pitt, sources say he doesn’t care.

"Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career, he has called her smart," the bird chirped.

"He also thinks it's pretty cool that she has directed films too, something he has done many times with The Town and Argo," the tipster tattled. "They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner."

As Ben is reportedly looking to find new romance, his ex-wife, "Jen, is fuming over Ben’s careless use of the word 'embarrassing' in reference to their divorce."

"It’s as if he’s throwing a grenade into their already tense situation, and she’s having none of it. How can he prattle on about their private life when he’s the one who insisted on keeping it hush-hush,?" the source told RadarOnline.

"It’s like he’s begging for the spotlight with this PR stunt, and she’s ready to give him a taste of his own medicine," the insider added.

"She’s done being the quiet one, He’s ignited a fire in her, and now she’s seriously considering a tell-all interview!”

"She’s got a lot to say, and it will not be all rainbows and sunshine. She thinks it’s time to hold him accountable for all the nonsense he’s put her through," the mole squealed.