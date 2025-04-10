Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham mark third wedding anniversary

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are celebrating three years together as a married couple.

The couple, who tied the knot on April 9, 2022, anticipated the exciting milestone in their relationship via separate Instagram Stories.

For his part, Beckham, 26, sent a large bouquet of assorted pink roses to Peltz, 30, accompanying a note that read, "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second x you make me a better man and I couldn't ask for a better partner x you are my soul and my rock x I love you so much Nicola xx Love brooklyn xxxxxxx <3 <3."

Meanwhile, Peltz reposted the message and thanked her husband for the flowers, writing, "i love love letters so much." The actress also received flowers from her family addressed to herself and Brooklyn.

The note from the Peltz family read, "Dear Nicola & Brooklyn, Wishing you a very happy anniversary! Love, Mom, Dad, and all the kids." Beckham reposted their message as well, writing, "Thank you so much for these amazing flowers from my in-laws x love you guys x."

Beckham and Peltz first linked in October 2019, when they were spotted at dinner after attending Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party.

Months later, in January 2020, Peltz confirmed their relationship on social media with a mirror selfie of them together.

Their wedding was held on the actress' family's estate and the affair lasted several days. The 600 guest list also included big names such as Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria —

A traditional Jewish ceremony was held the following day with Peltz's grandmother as her maid of honour. Peltz and Beckham recited their own vows in the "short but sweet" wedding.