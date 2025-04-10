King Charles, Queen Camilla make important move amid Italy trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla just visited Pope Francis.

As the royal couple took a trip of Vatican City, a city-state surrounded by Rome, Italy and the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, the met with the head of the platform.

On account of their 20th wedding anniversary, Charles and Camilla received well wishes from The Pope himself.

Taking to their official Instagram, the British monarchs uploaded a picture of them, where Camilla can be seen shaking the hand of Pope Francis.

While the High Holiness was dressed in the usual white, the royal couple can be seen wearing graceful black ensembles.

The caption began, “A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.”

“The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person,” it further stated.

This comes after King Charles made history by becoming the first British ruler to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament.