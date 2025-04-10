Aaron Carter’s sister Angel breaks down over disturbing home videos in tell-all documentary

Angel Carter Conrad, the twin sister of the late pop star Aaron Carter, opened up about watching painful home videos of family abuse while filming the upcoming documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You.

In a talk with PEOPLE about her forthcoming two-part documentary, the 37-year-old advocate for mental health revealed that the documentary shows the success of her brothers, Aaron and Nick from the Backstreet Boys, and how it affected their family.

Angel also shared that some parts were hard to watch, especially when they showed child abuse, saying, "The most painful out of all of it was when they showed me the home videos, and I knew that I was about to see child abuse.”

The mother of one watched some videos in the theatre and in one video, her father was abusing her sister, Leslie, shoving her under the water, “and where my mom had said to my sister [Bobbie Jean], 'You're going to die in your sleep if you tell a lie.' It was very emotional seeing that because it brought a lot of clarity about the abuse that Leslie went through."

"I almost feel like it was my sister Leslie's way of saying, 'This is what happened to me, and this is why I did what I did.' Leslie was very hard on Aaron and I growing up, and now I see why she was because my parents were doing it to her. So, it just brought this clarity that, 'Hey, Leslie, it wasn't your fault.' You know what I mean? And I get it now (sic), Angel quipped.

For the unversed, three Carter siblings out of seven have passed away: Leslie passed away in 2012, at the age of 25; Aaron in 2022, at 34; and Bobbie Jean Carter in 2023, at 41.

Notably, all three of them lost their life battle due to drug-related issues; however, their father, Robert Crater, succumbed to a heart attack at 65 in 2017.

Their mother, Jane Carter, who is 66 years old, refused to give an interview for the documentary.

It is pertinent to mention that The Carters: Hurts to Love You will be released on April 15, 2025, on Paramount+.