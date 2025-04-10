 
Media body expresses solidarity with journalists facing oppression across the globe

21 journalists stand in solidarity with colleagues who continue work despite attempts to vilify, discredit, or silence their work

April 10, 2025

The camera that belonged to Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed on October 13 by an Israeli tank crew, is displayed during a press conference by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in Beirut, Lebanon, December 7, 2023. — Reuters
Members of the International Press Institute (IPI) Executive Board released a joint statement on Thursday to express their solidarity with journalists and members of the media community across the globe who are oppressed, whether it be at the hands of the government or powerful actors. 

"We — leading journalists, editors, and publishers from 21 countries around the world — are united in our unwavering commitment to the principles of press freedom and the indispensable role that a free media plays in supporting free and democratic societies," the statement reads. 

The journalists write that the media is a critical tool in holding powerful people accountable, exposing government overreach and abuse, and it also protects fundamental rights and liberties.

"We are in an unprecedented moment of geopolitical instability and change. Authoritarianism is on the rise and the institutions of free society — including the rule of law and fundamental human rights principles — are under tremendous strain. At this moment, the work that journalists and media do is more critical than ever," it further states. 

The organisation was founded 75 years ago at a time of global chaos, the Second World War had just ended and dark clouds of the Cold War were looming. It was founded with the belief that press freedom and quality, fact-based journalism helps build a better, freer and more peaceful world. 

The IPI, for more than seven decades, has advocated at the forefront for journalistic rights amid political pressure, censorship and repression, according to the statement. 

"We have stood with journalists seeking to report the truth from behind the Iron Curtain, with those fighting censorship in apartheid-era South Africa, with reporters braving dictatorships in all corners of the globe, and with those risking their lives to document the truth in wars past and present," it adds. 

"Today, we stand in solidarity with our members and colleagues across the globe, who continue to report even as governments and other powerful actors attempt to vilify, discredit, or silence their work.

"Now is the time to stand together and reinforce and protect the essential work that journalists do. Without a free media, there is no free world.

