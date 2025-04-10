 
Geo News

Jessica Biel refuses to be Justin Timberlake's 'rock': Report

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are reportedly living separate lives

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

Photo: Jessica Biel refuses to be Justin Timberlakes rock: Report
Photo: Jessica Biel refuses to be Justin Timberlake's 'rock': Report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly headed for a divorce.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the duo has been unable to sort out their differences. 

 Reportedly, Justin’s wife, Jessica has left him on his own, per an insider close to the pair.

"He's down in the dumps and hating life, which anyone can tell by the sad and sorry look of him – and it looks like it's down to Jessica splittling," the insider added.

The insider even addressed about Justin’s Forget Tomorrow tour, "His tour is being panned."

"People are saying he's doing songs that no one cares about, and he's taking it very hard. He doesn't know how to cope," they also revealed.

"Jessica is usually the one he turns to, but she's busy on the set and having fun with her costars," the informant continued.

In conclusion, the insider also mentioned, "Justin wanted her along on this tour, but she refused. She doesn't want to be his nursemaid and listen to him whine all the time."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face shocking accusations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face shocking accusations
Dua Lipa shares intimate photo with fiancé after foreign tour
Dua Lipa shares intimate photo with fiancé after foreign tour
Alexandra Daddario drops truth bomb about 'The White Lotus' season 3
Alexandra Daddario drops truth bomb about 'The White Lotus' season 3
Ben Affleck considers Angelina Jolie's THIS trait attractive amid crush
Ben Affleck considers Angelina Jolie's THIS trait attractive amid crush
King Charles gets 'impatient' with Queen Camilla video
King Charles gets 'impatient' with Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace updates on King Charles' admiration for historic art
Buckingham Palace updates on King Charles' admiration for historic art
Princess Anne to make big move while King Charles, Queen Camilla are away video
Princess Anne to make big move while King Charles, Queen Camilla are away
Jason Momoa reveals hilarious bond with hair scrunchies
Jason Momoa reveals hilarious bond with hair scrunchies