Photo: Jessica Biel refuses to be Justin Timberlake's 'rock': Report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly headed for a divorce.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the duo has been unable to sort out their differences.

Reportedly, Justin’s wife, Jessica has left him on his own, per an insider close to the pair.

"He's down in the dumps and hating life, which anyone can tell by the sad and sorry look of him – and it looks like it's down to Jessica splittling," the insider added.

The insider even addressed about Justin’s Forget Tomorrow tour, "His tour is being panned."

"People are saying he's doing songs that no one cares about, and he's taking it very hard. He doesn't know how to cope," they also revealed.

"Jessica is usually the one he turns to, but she's busy on the set and having fun with her costars," the informant continued.

In conclusion, the insider also mentioned, "Justin wanted her along on this tour, but she refused. She doesn't want to be his nursemaid and listen to him whine all the time."