Brittany Cartwright explains why co-parenting with Jax Taylor is 'extremely hard'

Brittany Cartwright recently reflected on the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Jax Taylor.

For the unversed, the 36-year-old TV personality, who married Taylor in 2019, called it quits in February 2024 but filed for divorce in August the same year.

Conversing with PEOPLE, Cartwright quipped, "I get a lot of hate online, like, ‘She knew what she was getting into,’ but I was blinded by love."

She added, “Nobody could ever say that I wasn't madly in love with that man, because I was. The point is that I did leave him, and I'm so much stronger and happier now. If I can help one woman get out of a toxic relationship, then I have won.”

The Vanderpump Rules star went on to note she had “enough” of Taylor’s “come downs” due to his substance abuse issues before separation.

“It got so bad, and he was just so aggressive and horrible to me, yelling at me in front of our son [Cruz]. I had to take Cruz out of the house,” Cartwright shared.

Following their split, “he just spiraled out of control. There was no possible way that we were going to meet back in the middle again."

“He’s done so much damage, and me and Cruz weren’t enough for him to get help for a very long time. I want his dad to be in his life, but it’s just really hard when you can’t trust somebody,” the mother of one explained.

“It’s going to take me a long time to regain trust in him, and that makes co-parenting extremely hard. I can just hope and pray that one day he will completely knock this, because I’m not sure yet,” she noted.

Notably, in March 2025, Taylor, the 45-year-old American TV personality and model, opened up about his struggles with cocaine addiction in the past two decades. He was also admitted to a hospital to get treatment for his mental health.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany Cartwright has primary custody of 3-year-old Cruz, who is autistic.