Kylie Jenner imposes new restrictions on Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner imposes new restrictions on Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has demanded that her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet stops filming sexually explicit scenes with Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 27-year-old reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder has imposed restrictions on the award-winning Hollywood actor, 29, while he films Marty Supreme alongside Paltrow, 52.

The move comes after Paltrow opened up last month about how the upcoming project has "a lot" of sexually explicit scenes given Chalamet's role as a ping-pong prodigy who has an affair with his rival’s wife.

"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot – a lot," the Ironman actress told Vanity Fair after photos of her and Chalamet's steamy scenes leaked.

Paltrow also asserted that she finds no need for on-set intimacy coordinators, flexing that she even told them to step back on an occasion.

"We said, “I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,'" Paltrow told the publication, noting that "back in my day, you just got naked, got in the bed, and the camera rolled!"

Paltrow's comments sparked backlash not just online but also for her costar Chalamet as it now turns out Jenner "isn’t comfortable with him being intimate on screen," a source close to Jenner's boyfriend told The US Sun.

The Kardashians star was reportedly "furious after reading Paltrow’s comments and has had heated discussions with Chalamet," the insider revealed.

"Timothée has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn’t like it," they said before revealing the restrictions imposed on the Dune star.

"She doesn’t appreciate all the details and doesn’t want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward. It’s the biggest moment of tension between them since they started dating," they added.

Jenner has been dating Chalamet since 2023 and made several public appearances together at award shows.