Justin Bieber makes big announcement after viral paparazzi incident

Justin Bieber has parted ways with his own fashion brand, Drew House.

The 31-year-old pop star took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal that he broke ties with his Drew House fashion brand.

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand,” penned Justin over a screenshot of the Drew House official Instagram page.

“Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life,” added the Baby hitmaker. “If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.”

For those unversed, Justin launched the fashion brand with his former stylist, Ryan Good, in 2019.

Justin’s announcement comes just a day after he lost his cool at paparazzi outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs.

“Good morning,” one pap said to the singer, to which he replied, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?”

The Yummy crooner then walked over to the photographers and told them that they just “want money.”