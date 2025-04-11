US ends billion-dollar defence contracts in cost-saving drive

US army soldiers stand in formation at the Novo Selo training ground, Bulgaria, on December 19, 2024. —Reuters

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the cancellation of multiple contracts worth billions of dollars, labelling them as "wasteful spending".

The Defence Department has terminated 15 contracts valued at $5.1 billion, stating that these agreements were unnecessary.

“This step ensures that taxpayer money is used where it matters the most — enhancing our national defence capabilities,” Secretary Hegseth said in a press statement.

The cancelled contracts included projects linked to the Defence Health Agency, the US Air Force, the US Navy, and the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa).

Details of cancelled contracts

Consultancy contracts for the Defence Health Agency, involving private firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, and Booz Allen, were terminated.

The air force's cloud IT services contract was also cancelled, with the Defence Department stating that these services could be managed using existing resources.

Business process consulting agreements for the Navy's administrative offices were among the contracts that were terminated.

Darpa, the Defence Department's agency focused on advanced research and revolutionary technologies, also saw its IT help desk services contract cancelled. The department clarified that these services could be handled by existing staff and resources.

Additionally, 11 consultancy contracts related to climate change, diversity, COVID-19 response, and other non-critical activities were discontinued.

According to the Defence Department, these cancellations will save $4 billion, which will now be spent on strengthening and modernising US military forces. “Every dollar saved here will go toward making America’s military stronger,” the statement added.