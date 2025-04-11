Prince Harry's spokesperson breaks silence on his surprise visit to Ukraine

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday after attending the court hearing in London over his security.

The duke was reportedly joined by veterans of Invictus Games Foundation to see how the rehabilitation centre helps those affected by the war.

Harry’s spokesperson has confirmed his visit to Ukraine, becoming the second British royal to travel to the country since start of war in February 2022.

Harry’s spokesperson told AFP, Archie and Lilibet doting father spent time with war casualties in Lviv in western Ukraine.

He visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic that treats and helps rehabilitate wounded military personnel and civilians.

Harry also met Ukraine´s minister of veterans affairs Natalia Kalmykova.

Earlier Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Kyiv in April last year.

The trip was only announced after Harry, the former British Army captain, had left the conflict-torn nation.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry´s lawyer warned that the duke’s "life is at stake", amid his bid to restore his UK police protection came to a close Wednesday in a high-profile London court case.

The duke has been fighting to get his security in Britain brought back to the same high level it was before he and his wife Meghan split from the royal family in 2020.