Photo: Hailey Bieber's secret to success amid Justin Bieber mental health woes revealed

Hailey Bieber is reportedly on her way to becoming a billionaire soon.

According to the latest report on Life & Style, the Rhode founder has shown promising potential with her business intelligence and would hit the 1 billion dollars net worth soon.

Explaining the reason behind her fast growth of business, a source told the outlet, “Because Hailey is Justin Bieber’s wife and a social media influencer, some assume she’s slapping her name on the products just to make a buck.”

Elaborating on facts, the insider added, “But the truth is, Hailey has developed each product from the ground up with the goal of creating skincare that actually works.”

In addition to this, the source noted that her business was inspired by her “journey towards healthier skin,” and she did extensive research to formulate her beauty products.

“Over the years, she has tried so many products and a lot of them only made her complexion worse,” the insider noted.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “The whole aim of her label is to offer clean products with minimal ingredients because ultimately, she uses everything herself and she wants to be able to stand behind it.”

While Hailey's business is flourishing, her marital life is going through a rough patch as Justin Bieber continued to portray a series of erratic behaviours.