Meghan Markle ‘absolutely speechless' after meeting Audra McDonald

The Duchess of Sussex shares emotional hug with Audra McDonald after her 'Gypsy' performance

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Meghan Markle has praised Audra Mcdonald for her performance in Gypsy.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex shared series of photos from her recent visit to Majestic Theatre to attend the Broadway production of the Gypsy.

In the caption, Meghan wrote, “If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage.”

She went on ot write, “And meeting @audramcdonald for the first time last night…” adding, “Her performance will leave you absolutely speechless. Full body chills. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house, and if the theater didn’t have to close for the night, the standing ovation would still be happening.”

The carousel featured pictures of Meghan Markle meeting the cast and crew and with last photo showing the emotional moment of the Duchess of Sussex embracing Audra Mcdonald.

