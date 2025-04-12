Brandon Sklenar opens up about unexpected incident on 1923 set

Brandon Sklenar dished on the "dumbest way" he got injured while shooting.

In a recent chat with Interview magazine with his The Housemaid co-star Sydney Sweeney, the 34-year-old actor shared that he accidently injured his head with a helmet while filming a scene for 1923.

"That was pretty dumb," Sklenar remarked.

"I was having to slam it down on this dude’s neck as he’s trying to kill me. And when we actually shot it, I had the helmet far enough in front of me to have some clearance," the It Ends with Us actor noted.

He went on to say, "Then we had to shoot from his point of view, of me slamming it on his neck, and because of the angle I had to hold the helmet really close to me, and we had one shot, so the director told me to just go really ape-s*** on it."

"So I came up and hit myself right here under my eye and just totally split my head open," Sklenar explained, adding that "they had to superglue it."

After the accident, Sklenar was left with a "pretty good scar" right next to an older scar.