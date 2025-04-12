Taylor Swift fans suspect Travis Kelce of 'pathetic clout-chasing'

Taylor Swift fans are doubting Travis Kelce's intention over a recent survey.

A survey about Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights was recently sent out by Wondery network.

The survey turned out to anger several Swift fans, who found it to be romance-heavy and ill-intended.

The survey was branded as "gross" when fans came across a section that asked listeners to choose three reasons from a list explaining why they listen to.

For those unversed, some options read "Kelce family dynamics" and "football-specific commentary and analysis of games.” However, it was also majorly packed with Swift-centric options.

“I was drawn to the prospect of hearing details and clues about Taylor Swift’s life and her relationship with Travis,” read one option.

Another read, “I like feeling like a part of the community that supports Taylor’s happiness outside of her music.”

Fans were not so pleased with Swift being name-dropped several times in the survey, with one fan writing, “wondery+ doing a survey to see if exploiting Travis’ love life would be worth it is disgusting.”

Others branded the survey as “pathetic clout-chasing” on Travis’ part.

However, some Swifties pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, was likely unaware of the questions, with one claiming, “This is a Wondery thing. Jason and Travis are not creating this survey.”

The survey was amended shortly following backlash, with the Swift-related questions removed.

The Super Bowl winner and Jason, 37, launched their podcast in September 2022 shortly before Travis started dating Swift the following summer.

While Swift has yet to make an appearance on the show, Travis often mentions her.