Khloe Kardashian reveals why she’s been celibate for five years

Khloe Kardashian has finally revealed why she hasn’t been intimate with anyone in almost five years.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, the 40-year-old reality star said she's prioritizing her peace and her children over romance these days.

“You’re going to have to be really special to either disrupt my current lifestyle, my schedule and how I prioritize my time, and just to even make me feel those butterflies,” said Khloe.

“I think I’m pretty guarded right now, so it will have to be a special, persistent person,” added the Good American co-founder, who shares two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe further told the outlet that she doesn’t date anyone right now because she wants to focus entirely on her children.

“I’m so focused on my kids and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them. Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now,” explained the TV personality.

“I still have young kids, not that I’m saying I’m gonna wait till they’re 20," added Khloe.