With over 122 affected, Texas emerges epicentre of student visa cancellations

Police arrest a protester at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, U.S. April 29, 2024. — Reuters

TEXAS: A wave of student visa cancellations has sent shockwaves through the international student community in the United States, with Texas emerging as the most affected state so far.

More than 122 international students have reportedly had their visas revoked or their immigration status terminated. These changes have been made through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), indicating a severe threat to their legal standing in the country.

Authorities have yet to issue an official explanation for this abrupt change. However, immigration experts suggest that this move may be linked to a tightening of immigration policies, increased social media surveillance, and certain political motivations.

According to available data, the affected universities in Texas include:



University of North Texas (UNT): 27 students

University of Texas at Arlington: 27 students

Texas A&M University: 23 students

University of Texas at Dallas: 19 students

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley: nine students

Texas Woman’s University: four students

Texas Tech University: three students

University of Texas at El Paso: 10 students



Additionally, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston have also confirmed changes in the immigration status of some international students, although exact numbers have not been disclosed.

According to a faculty senate vice chairman at the University of North Texas, the SEVIS status of 16 students was initially terminated, which later increased to 27. The majority of affected students are graduate-level, and university officials confirm they are actively communicating with these students.

In a recent statement, the US Department of Homeland Security announced it would begin monitoring the social media accounts of international students to screen for what it referred to as "antisemitic" content.

This move follows two executive orders issued by President Donald Trump, which indicate stricter measures in response to pro-Palestine protests on college campuses — many of which took place in Texas.

Dallas-based immigration attorney Naim Sukhia stated: "Removal from SEVIS undermines a student’s legal right to due process. It ejects them from the immigration system without proper explanation."

According to Sukhia, losing SEVIS status not only ends the student’s academic path but also jeopardises the legal status of dependents such as spouses and children.

He explained that affected students are left with very limited options as they can either leave the country or apply for reinstatement a long, uncertain, and complex legal process.

Still, Sukhia emphasised that students who receive such notices should immediately contact their Designated School Official (DSO) and explore the possibility of reinstatement. "Although it's a lengthy and uncertain process, it is still worth pursuing," he advised.

Meanwhile, as per US media reports, majority of students affected from visa cancellations are from South Asian countries and the Middle East.

Several impacted students and their advocacy groups are considering legal action to challenge the decision in court. Meanwhile, a social media campaign with the hashtag #SaveTexasStudents is gaining traction, demanding justice and support for international students.

A spokesperson for the University of Texas at Dallas commented: "This is an evolving situation, and we are in constant contact with affected students to guide them through this uncertainty."

The University of North Texas added that 19 of the 27 students removed from SEVIS were graduate students and integral members of the university’s international academic community.

Texas, a leading destination for international students in the US, now appears to be turning into a challenging environment for foreign education seekers.

Experts warn that if this trend continues, it could close the doors of American higher education to thousands of aspiring students from around the world. Meanwhile, lawyers have urged affected students and their families to immediately consult experienced immigration lawyers for further guidance and support.