Tyla responds to ‘hilarious' CIA link

Tyla just labelled the CIA conspiracy theories on her as “hilarious.”

The 23-year-old singer spoke with Nylon magazine and revealed that she was in fact aware of the speculations and found them interesting.

"I’m apparently a CIA agent. I’m an undercover agent in the Illuminati trying to divert people’s minds from the New World Order. I’m not even mad about that one,” she told the outlet.

Additionally, Tyla spoke of still adjusting to the fame she has garnered from her music, ever since she fused the genres of pop and amapiano and was nicknamed the “Queen of Popiano.”

"Last year I took on a lot of that pressure, and it made me very dissociated a lot of the time. I would feel like I’m just watching these amazing things happen to me,” the Water hitmaker stated.

She continued, “I worried that one day all I worked for might be taken away. But as the year went by, I got to a place where I felt like that’s not in my control.

“I’m just moving the way I want to move and whatever happens, happens. I want to take risks and not be afraid. If it doesn’t work? Whatever. If it does work? Even better,” the South African songwriter added.

“I just want to know that I lived this life doing whatever I wanted to do, without [worrying about] what people thought I should be doing,” Tyla concluded.