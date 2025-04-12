Jenna Ortega breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise exit

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the true reasons behind her departure from the Scream franchise.

Ortega portrayed Tara Carpenter in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), and was expected to reprise her role in Scream VII, slated for release in 2026.

However, she announced her exit in November 2023, shortly after co-star Melissa Barrera was dismissed from the project following her pro-Palestinian social media activity.

While speaking to The Cut, Ortega confirmed that while Barrera’s exit was a factor, the departure of directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who directed both of her previous Scream films, played a critical role in her decision.

According to Daily Mail, she said, “It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling. It was all kind of falling apart," while adding that without the original creative team, continuing with the franchise didn’t feel right.

Following Ortega and Barrera's exits, director Christopher Landon also left the project.

The film is now set to be helmed by original Scream writer Kevin Williamson, working from a script by Guy Busick.

Barrera, speaking earlier this year, praised Ortega for her support, saying, “She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what” as per the publication.

Production for Scream VII resumed in January, with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott alongside a refreshed ensemble cast.