Gwen Stefani takes desperate measure to keep Blake Shelton healthy

Gwen Stefani is doing all she can to keep Blake Shelton fit

Gwen Stefani has found a way to keep her husband Blake Shelton away from junk food.

Stefani, who’s all about fitness, has decided to join Blake on his tour so that she can monitor what he eats and keep him healthy.

"She obviously misses him when he's on tour, but the bigger reason is she wants to check up on him," a source told Radar Online. "When she's not there, all his healthy habits go out the window – he gorges on fried food and gets lazy about exercise."

The mole continued: "When she's around, she makes sure that Blake eats well and that he works out – even though he doesn't always appreciate it."

However, the Honey Bee hitmaker doesn’t appreciate the fact that his wife takes away the occasional space he gets away from home.

"He enjoys a little space and feels the distance does them good, so he isn't too happy about being treated like a junk-food junkie. But he also doesn't push back,” revealed the source.

"He finds it claustrophobic and irritating, but he'll do what he's told. The reason he got Gwen in the first place was his happy wife, happy life attitude," the mole explained.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married since July 3, 2021.