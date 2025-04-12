 
Geo News

JoJo Siwa's mother reacts to Mickey Rourke's recent remarks: Report

Jessalyn Siwa speaks out after Mickey Rourke’s homophobic remarks toward JoJo Siwa on ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

JoJo Siwas mother reacts to Mickey Rourkes recent remarks: Report
JoJo Siwa's mother reacts to Mickey Rourke's recent remarks: Report

Jessalyn Siwa has responded to the controversy surrounding her daughter, JoJo Siwa, after actor Mickey Rourke used a homophobic slur during a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

In a video shared to Instagram on Friday, April 11, Jessalyn expressed both disappointment and concern. 

According to US Weekly, she said, “I wasn’t surprised he wasn’t sent home. I’m really sad I sent my kid to a foreign country to do a TV show and she got treated like that right away.”

Moreover, the incident occurred early in the season when Rourke, 72, told JoJo, 21, that she “won’t be gay anymore” if she stayed more than four days in the Big Brother house. 

JoJo responded confidently, saying, “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay — and in a very happy relationship.”

As per the publication, Rourke later used a homophobic slur while speaking to another housemate, Chris Hughes. 

Though he denied directing the slur at JoJo, his representative defended him, calling Rourke “authentically himself.”

Additionally, Jessalyn praised JoJo’s grace under pressure as she said, “She handled it great,” she said. “I’m just lucky she’s OK.”

Meanwhile, JoJo’s partner, Kath Ebbs, who identifies as nonbinary, also weighed in on Instagram, saying, “We all witnessed misogyny play out on national TV these last two days. The support for her has been swift, which it should be.”

Daniel Goddard returns to soap opera with 'General Hospital'
Daniel Goddard returns to soap opera with 'General Hospital'
Gwen Stefani takes desperate measure to keep Blake Shelton healthy
Gwen Stefani takes desperate measure to keep Blake Shelton healthy
Here's what ‘One to One: John & Yoko' is all about: Source
Here's what ‘One to One: John & Yoko' is all about: Source
Comparison drawn between Prince Andrew, Taylor Swift
Comparison drawn between Prince Andrew, Taylor Swift
Bella Thorne gives update on ‘gross' accusations
Bella Thorne gives update on ‘gross' accusations
Kelly Clarkson struggles to navigate with 'storm' of stress post divorce
Kelly Clarkson struggles to navigate with 'storm' of stress post divorce
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise exit
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise exit
Prince William 'outliked' by royal dog and Kate Middleton
Prince William 'outliked' by royal dog and Kate Middleton