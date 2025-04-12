'The Last of Us' star reflects on season 2's powerful moment

The Last of Us season two is set to arrive, and the stars who have featured in it hype up the show's strong storytelling and commitment to queer representation.



Ellie's character is a prime example of this.

In season one, Bella Ramsey, who essays the role, has shown to explore them's (the actor uses they/them pronouns) sexuality.

Now, in season two, which will cover the events of the video game The Last of Us Part II, Ellie's love interest with Dina, which Isabela Merced played, will unfold on screen.

Isabela Merced

"We love a slow burn, but there will be rewards for you at the end," the actress said at the show's premiere. "You'll be really happy with the end product."

She continued, "As someone who is very fluid like myself, I really appreciate the character I play, Dina. I see it as representation — I love a character that isn't so cookie-cutter. No ******** erasure."

The Last of Us season two will air on April 13.