 
Geo News

'The Last of Us' star reflects on season 2's powerful moment

'The Last of Us' actress Isabela Merced hypes up her romance with Bella Ramsey

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

The Last of Us star reflects on season 2s powerful moment
'The Last of Us' star reflects on season 2's powerful moment

The Last of Us season two is set to arrive, and the stars who have featured in it hype up the show's strong storytelling and commitment to queer representation.

Ellie's character is a prime example of this. 

In season one, Bella Ramsey, who essays the role, has shown to explore them's (the actor uses they/them pronouns) sexuality.

Now, in season two, which will cover the events of the video game The Last of Us Part II, Ellie's love interest with Dina, which Isabela Merced played, will unfold on screen.

Isabela Merced
 Isabela Merced

"We love a slow burn, but there will be rewards for you at the end," the actress said at the show's premiere. "You'll be really happy with the end product."

She continued, "As someone who is very fluid like myself, I really appreciate the character I play, Dina. I see it as representation — I love a character that isn't so cookie-cutter. No ******** erasure."

The Last of Us season two will air on April 13.

Daniel Goddard returns to soap opera with 'General Hospital'
Daniel Goddard returns to soap opera with 'General Hospital'
Gwen Stefani takes desperate measure to keep Blake Shelton healthy
Gwen Stefani takes desperate measure to keep Blake Shelton healthy
Comparison drawn between Prince Andrew, Taylor Swift
Comparison drawn between Prince Andrew, Taylor Swift
Here's what ‘One to One: John & Yoko' is all about: Source
Here's what ‘One to One: John & Yoko' is all about: Source
Bella Thorne gives update on ‘gross' accusations
Bella Thorne gives update on ‘gross' accusations
Kelly Clarkson struggles to navigate with 'storm' of stress post divorce
Kelly Clarkson struggles to navigate with 'storm' of stress post divorce
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise exit
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise exit
Prince William 'outliked' by royal dog and Kate Middleton
Prince William 'outliked' by royal dog and Kate Middleton