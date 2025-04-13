Queen Camilla, King Charles inner ‘mischief' that makes marriage success

Queen Camilla and King Charles deeply enjoy each other’s company, admits a Royal expert.



Talking about His Majesty and wife Camilla’s Italy tour, Royal expert Russell Myers admits the couple thoroughly enjoys spending time with each other.

The expert also added that Queen Camilla is using a laid back approach and her great sense of humour to ease the environment around King Charles, especially amid his cancer diagnosis.

He says: “It appears with everything going on in their life, from the King’s ongoing treatment for cancer, worries about his daughter-in-law after the Princess of Wales’ own diagnosis with the disease and the small issue of his estranged son Prince Harry and his various legal battles, laughter truly is the best medicine.”

The expert writes for Mirror: “With typically self-deprecating humour at her pigeon Italian - confessing to only knowing the phrases ‘buongiorno’ and ‘arrivederci’ - for hello and goodbye - Camilla reminisced on their marriage of two decades.”

He added: “It’s something I’ve witnessed first hand having travelled extensively with the King and Queen over the years and to which their closest aides admit is the foundation of not only their union but the monarchy at large.”

Myers then quoted a senior Palace staff: “One senior courtier tells me: ‘You can see it for yourself whenever they are together. They clearly enjoy each other’s company and have a real sense of mischief when things are as chaotic as they are on a royal tour.’”