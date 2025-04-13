 
Geo News

Brandon Sklenar claps back at 'Wallmart Glen Powell' remark

Brandon Sklenar hits back at internet troll

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Brandon Sklenar claps back at Wallmart Glen Powell remark
Brandon Sklenar claps back at 'Wallmart Glen Powell' remark

Brandon Sklenar is taking notice of online jabs against him.

In a recent MTV video posted on Friday, Sklenar, 34, and White Lotus alum Meghann Fahy, 34, could be seen sharing dating advice timed to the release of their new movie Drop.

However, one Instagram user couldn't resist commenting about Sklenar's resemblance to Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell. No harm in that except that the fan found Sklenar to be a sub-standard version of Powell, calling him "Wallmart Glen Powell."

To his surprise, Sklenar fired back at the response, and not just timely but also befittingly.

“Who doesn’t love a bargain?” the It Ends With Us actor fired back on Instagram, earning praise for his response.

Brandon Sklenar claps back at Wallmart Glen Powell remark

A fan reacted to Sklenar, writing, “Dying at this 10/10 response. No notes.”

On the professional front, Sklenar is next to star in The Housemaid with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried after playing the lead in 1923 and Drop.

He has also played pivotal roles in Emily The Criminal and the newly released It Ends With Us

Bella Hadid sparks concern over dramatic weight loss while filming in Paris
Bella Hadid sparks concern over dramatic weight loss while filming in Paris
Prince Harry suffers to understand ‘when to stop' in legal battle video
Prince Harry suffers to understand ‘when to stop' in legal battle
Julia Fox advises girls to ‘not have a child with a loser'
Julia Fox advises girls to ‘not have a child with a loser'
Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson remain lowkey at Coachella
Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson remain lowkey at Coachella
Michelle Williams opens up about her latest project's performance
Michelle Williams opens up about her latest project's performance
Meryl Streep's career taken backseat amid Martin Short romance?
Meryl Streep's career taken backseat amid Martin Short romance?
Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting 'SNL' again
Jon Hamm makes jaw-dropping confession about hosting 'SNL' again
'Severance' star Adam Scott reveals 'toxic trait' that annoys family
'Severance' star Adam Scott reveals 'toxic trait' that annoys family