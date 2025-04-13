Brandon Sklenar claps back at 'Wallmart Glen Powell' remark

Brandon Sklenar is taking notice of online jabs against him.

In a recent MTV video posted on Friday, Sklenar, 34, and White Lotus alum Meghann Fahy, 34, could be seen sharing dating advice timed to the release of their new movie Drop.

However, one Instagram user couldn't resist commenting about Sklenar's resemblance to Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell. No harm in that except that the fan found Sklenar to be a sub-standard version of Powell, calling him "Wallmart Glen Powell."

To his surprise, Sklenar fired back at the response, and not just timely but also befittingly.

“Who doesn’t love a bargain?” the It Ends With Us actor fired back on Instagram, earning praise for his response.

A fan reacted to Sklenar, writing, “Dying at this 10/10 response. No notes.”

On the professional front, Sklenar is next to star in The Housemaid with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried after playing the lead in 1923 and Drop.

He has also played pivotal roles in Emily The Criminal and the newly released It Ends With Us.