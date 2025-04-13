How King Charles is treating cancer like a ‘blip'

King Charles is shrugging off his cancer treatment for the sake of his work, reveals an expert.



According to Palace insiders, His Majesty is taking cancer scare as a “blip” and wants to continue regular cancer treatment with full-time work

This comes as Queen Camilla revealed on her Italy trip with King Charles: “No, I think he loves his work and it keeps him going.

"And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem.”

She added: “We’ve all tried! But as people will have seen, the King enjoys his work.”