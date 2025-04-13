Earthquakes rattle Myanmar, Tajikistan, Papua New Guinea

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — AFP/File

Myanmar already reeling with the widespread destruction from a recent earthquake and Papua New Guinea were again hit by moderate magnitude seismic event on Sunday, while Takikistan also felt the tremors.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Myanmar, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, as the crisis-hit nation mourned thousands of deaths amid the celebration marking beginning of water festival.

As per the seismological centre, the quake was at a depth of 35 kilometres (21.75 miles).

The EMSC also reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 in the central Asian country of Tajikistan at a depth of 16km (10 miles).

Meanwhile, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.79 struck Papua New Guinea, hitting at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles).

Though the earthquake in these countries took place on the same day but they lie far away from each other.

Myanmar mourns quake losses

The earthquake in Myanmar took place at a time when thousands of citizens were celebrating the start of Myanmar’s water festival on Sunday in the ruins of last month’s earthquake, with the country’s most raucous holiday muted by the tragedy of the tremor.

The "Thingyan" festival typically celebrates Myanmar’s new year with water-splashing rituals symbolising cleansing and renewal, but the central cities of Mandalay and Sagaing lie devastated from the 7.7-magnitude quake.

Two weeks on from the disaster which killed more than 3,600, hundreds are still living in tent encampments peppered among pancaked apartment blocks, razed tea shops and demolished hotels.

Many still lack working latrines and need to queue for drinking water, and the weather forecast for heavy rains has them fretting over their makeshift homes.

Myanmar’s ruling military junta has commanded the five-day festival to have no music or dance.

Since the March 28 quake Mandalay temperatures have soared up to a parching 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) while at night tent-dwellers are needled by mosquitos before rising at dawn to line up for aid.

More than 5,200 buildings have been destroyed according to official figures, while more than two million people are in need as a result of the earthquake, the UN says.

The tremors were felt as far away as Bangkok, where a high-rise under construction collapsed and trapped dozens of workers.