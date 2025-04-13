New entry rules announced for Makkah ahead of Hajj 2025

Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf in the holy Saudi city of Makkah on July 11, 2022, marking the end of Hajj. — AFP

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced a set of procedures and guidelines as part of preparations for Hajj 2025, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims during the holy season.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the ministry stated that the final date for Umrah performers to enter the Kingdom will be Sunday, April 13, 2025, while the last permissible departure date is Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Notice issued by the Minitry of Interior of Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2025. —X/@MOISaudiArabia

The ministry warned that failure to return by this date would be deemed a violation of regulations.

From Wednesday, April 23, 2025, access to the holy city of Makkah will be strictly regulated. Individuals wishing to enter the holy city must present one of the following: a valid work permit, a residency ID issued from Makkah, or a valid Hajj permit.

Foreign residents living in other parts of the Kingdom will not be allowed entry into Makkah unless they acquire the appropriate permit. Violators attempting to enter without permits will be sent back through Al Shumaisi or other checkpoints, the statement read.

The ministry also announced a suspension of Umrah permit issuance via the "Nusuk" platform from April 29 to June 10, 2025.

Furthermore, individuals holding any visa type other than an official Hajj visa will be barred from entering or staying in Makkah, starting April 29.

The guidelines suggest that the foreign nationals who are required to enter Makkah or the surrounding holy sites for employment purposes must apply for travel permits via the relevant portals.