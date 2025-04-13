Beyonce, Jay Z make narrow escape from Diddy case

Beyonce and Jay Z were named in a lawsuit that was filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As per PEOPLE, a man claimed that the disgraced music mogul had committed sexual assault against him back in 2015 where Beyonce and Jay Z were present.

However, now, the power couple’s name has been dropped from the lawsuit.

The accuser, Joseph Manzaro, has filed an amended complaint where it was evident that he had removed the names of the iconic singers.

He stated in his original complaint that he was drugged and taken to a home on Miami's Star Island, owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, for Combs' son Christian's birthday in April 2015.

Manzaro claimed that Gloria saw him in a "deteriorating state" asked someone to call an ambulance, before she allegedly ushered away by Emilio.

However Page Six has revealed that Jay Z and Beyonce’s lawyers have provided proof of the couple’s absence from the occasion.

A 2015 New York University’s newspaper had mentioned that Jay-Z was making an appearance at the college, and soon after, left for a vacation with his wife in Hawaii, as per photos published by The Daily Mail.