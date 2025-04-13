 
Geo News

Mickey Rourke's £500k 'Celebrity Big Brother' fee at risk after ejection

Mickey Rourke faces losing his £500k fee after being ejected from 'Celebrity Big Brother' for threatening behavior and repeated inappropriate comments

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Mickey Rourkes £500k Celebrity Big Brother fee at risk after ejection
Mickey Rourke's £500k 'Celebrity Big Brother' fee at risk after ejection

Mickey Rourke has been ordered to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house following multiple breaches of conduct, including the use of homophobic language and what has been described as “threatening and aggressive” behavior towards fellow housemates.

As per Daily Mail, the 72-year-old actor was set to earn a staggering £500,000 for his appearance on the ITV reality series. 

However, according to show insiders, he may now forfeit the payment due to his premature exit from the house under controversial circumstances.

Earlier last week, Rourke received a formal warning from Big Brother producers after making homophobic comments towards singer and internet personality JoJo Siwa. 

Moreover, the former boxer allegedly remarked, “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” which prompted Siwa to confront him for his discriminatory reasoning. 

Rourke continued to make offensive remarks, including using a slur and directing it toward Siwa.

Love Island alum Chris Hughes stepped in to defend JoJo, urging Rourke to reconsider his words, as per the outlet. 

However, tensions escalated further when Rourke allegedly used threatening language and displayed aggressive behavior toward Hughes over the weekend, prompting producers to remove him from the show entirely.

Additionally, the situation has ignited a firestorm on social media, where fans have praised Siwa for maintaining composure and kindness amid the verbal attacks. 

Many viewers labelled Rourke’s conduct as “vile” and demanded his removal after the footage aired.

Furthermore, one user wrote on X, “Mickey Rourke crossed every line. JoJo handled that with such grace—she’s the real star of this season.”

It is worth mentioning that the controversy adds to a turbulent season for Celebrity Big Brother, which saw former MP Michael Fabricant evicted earlier in the week and other housemates, including EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, left in tears following Rourke’s blunt and insensitive remarks. 

Gigi Hadid reflects on the lesser known aspect of her life as a young model
Gigi Hadid reflects on the lesser known aspect of her life as a young model
Pedro Pascal gets real about ‘The Fantastic Four' role
Pedro Pascal gets real about ‘The Fantastic Four' role
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend invites Mary Berry to her podcast video
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend invites Mary Berry to her podcast
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Cameron Diaz encouraged her to take acting break
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Cameron Diaz encouraged her to take acting break
Rita Ora stuns at Kylie Minogue concert
Rita Ora stuns at Kylie Minogue concert
Queen Camilla reacts to King Charles abdication speculations video
Queen Camilla reacts to King Charles abdication speculations
Patrick Schwarzenegger cheers to ‘White Lotus' co-star Lisa at Coachella video
Patrick Schwarzenegger cheers to ‘White Lotus' co-star Lisa at Coachella
Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly planning new addition to family: Source
Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly planning new addition to family: Source