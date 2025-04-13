Mickey Rourke's £500k 'Celebrity Big Brother' fee at risk after ejection

Mickey Rourke has been ordered to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house following multiple breaches of conduct, including the use of homophobic language and what has been described as “threatening and aggressive” behavior towards fellow housemates.

As per Daily Mail, the 72-year-old actor was set to earn a staggering £500,000 for his appearance on the ITV reality series.

However, according to show insiders, he may now forfeit the payment due to his premature exit from the house under controversial circumstances.

Earlier last week, Rourke received a formal warning from Big Brother producers after making homophobic comments towards singer and internet personality JoJo Siwa.

Moreover, the former boxer allegedly remarked, “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” which prompted Siwa to confront him for his discriminatory reasoning.

Rourke continued to make offensive remarks, including using a slur and directing it toward Siwa.

Love Island alum Chris Hughes stepped in to defend JoJo, urging Rourke to reconsider his words, as per the outlet.

However, tensions escalated further when Rourke allegedly used threatening language and displayed aggressive behavior toward Hughes over the weekend, prompting producers to remove him from the show entirely.

Additionally, the situation has ignited a firestorm on social media, where fans have praised Siwa for maintaining composure and kindness amid the verbal attacks.

Many viewers labelled Rourke’s conduct as “vile” and demanded his removal after the footage aired.

Furthermore, one user wrote on X, “Mickey Rourke crossed every line. JoJo handled that with such grace—she’s the real star of this season.”

It is worth mentioning that the controversy adds to a turbulent season for Celebrity Big Brother, which saw former MP Michael Fabricant evicted earlier in the week and other housemates, including EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, left in tears following Rourke’s blunt and insensitive remarks.