Meghan comes out in support of Prince Harry after Piers Morgan remarks

Meghan Markle has seemingly come out in support of her husband Prince Harry following their major critic Piers Morgan remarks after the duke’s Ukraine visit.

Prince Harry has recently been in the United Kingdom and Ukraine without his wife and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The duke is now back in Montecito, California, where he reunited with his family following criticism on his visit to Ukraine.

Archie and Lilibet doting father spent time with war casualties in Lviv in western Ukraine, the spokesperson told AFP.

Piers Morgan slammed the duke for his surprise visit to ‘warzone’ in Ukraine.

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “So, Hypocrite Harry flies straight from a British court where he is suing for more protection in UK because it’s too dangerous for him… to a warzone in Ukraine. He really is as dumb as a rock.”

Following Morgan's criticism, Meghan took to Instagram and shared a video and a photo of Prince Harry, apparently to support the duke.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein Lilibet and Archie passing a piece of vanilla cake to Harry, who responds, "Thank you."

The duchess captioned the video, "A special gift 'papa brought back from Ukraine.'"

Meghan also shared a photo of Prince Harry in her Instagram stories.



