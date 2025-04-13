Rita Ora stuns as runaway bride amid Kylie Minogue's 'Tension Tour'

Rita Ora delivered a show-stopping performance on Friday night as she opened for pop icon Kylie Minogue at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the North American leg of Minogue’s Tension Tour.

The 34-year-old singer took the stage in a dramatic runway-inspired look, donning a wrapped strapless mini dress with a distressed train.

According to Daily Mail, Ora completed the ensemble with a flowing white veil draped over her head and shoulders, and a pair of sleek black leather knee-high boots that added height to her frame.

During her set, Ora performed fan-favorites such as Your Song and Let You Love Me, as well as a moving solo version of For You, originally a duet with the late Liam Payne.

While speaking after her performance, she said, “First night of the tour, wow—the reception was incredible and I’m so grateful for this opportunity to connect with North America. It feels like such a huge compliment to open up for such an icon.”

Furthermore, Ora is joining Kylie for the first leg of the tour, a collaboration made more interesting given that Minogue’s viral 2023 hit Padam Padam was originally considered for Ora.

Now, the track has helped Minogue secure her place in the U.S. market, earning her a Las Vegas residency, a Grammy, and a major role in Netflix’s The Residence.

Minogue’s Tension Tour is scheduled to conclude on August 26, with major upcoming stops including Madison Square Garden and Capital One Arena.