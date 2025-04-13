Buckingham Palace dismisses rumours regarding King Charles abdication with big announcement

Buckingham Palace has apparently rejected rumours about King Charles abdication with major announcement about the monarch and Queen Camilla.

According to a report by the GB News, the palace has confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will take part in a number of State Visits this year as the King continues to receive treatment for cancer.

The report says Palace emphasised that the monarch is back to a full working programme, despite his treatment.

The King’s program includes hosting and taking part in State Visits both at home and abroad.

The palace spokesperson said about recent Italy trip by King Charles and Queen Camilla, “I think the State Visit has achieved all its objectives.

“It's no accident that it should happen after the visits to France and Germany.”

The official added, "These visits are really full-on, packed with engagements to showcase as many possible priorities in the UK’s relationship with a foreign country. So it follows that The King and Queen are naturally pleased when their engagements hit the bullseye and really deliver for Britain.”

“But as people will have seen, The King enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible," the spokesperson added.