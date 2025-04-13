 
Geo News

John Hamm's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue gets crashed by 'Succession' star

John Hamm’s 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig came after he last hosted more than a decade ago

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

John Hamm’s 'Saturday Night Live' monologue gets crashed by 'Succession' star

John Hamm’s Saturday Night Live monologue was made more funny by Succession star Kieran Culkin’s cameo.

Hamm hosted the April 12 episode alongside Lizzo as the musical guest.

“I’m so honored to be here hosting. This my fourth time,” Hamm began. "It’s been a minute. Last time I hosted was October 2010, but even though it’s been a while, I’ve still been on the show a lot."

“In fact, I was checking my own Wikipedia, which I often do, and I found out since then, I’ve made 14 cameos,” he continued. “In many ways, making a cameo is even more special than being the host.”

The Landman star then watched several clips of his SNL cameos over the years and was suddenly interrupted by Kieran.

“What are you even doing here? This is my monologue,” Hamm, 54, said, to which the A Real Pain star replied, “I know, I’m just making a cameo.”

“Why? I’m a huge star, and I’m doing really well all by myself,” Hamm remarked.

“I’m sorry, man. I’ll make it up to you," replied Kieran.

Hamm then argued that the Succession star should give him his Oscar to apologize.

“Mad Men is better than Succession,” Hamm said.

“No, it isn’t,” cried Kieran.

“I think we can both agree that you’re wrong. I love you. Bye,” Hamm retorted, pushing Kieran Culkin off camera.

John Hamm is currently promoting his new series Your Friends and Neighbors costarring Olivia Munn. 

Rita Ora stuns as runaway bride amid Kylie Minogue's 'Tension Tour'
Rita Ora stuns as runaway bride amid Kylie Minogue's 'Tension Tour'
'Fearful' Kim Kardashian 'scrambling' to get dad Robert's letters to OJ Simpson
'Fearful' Kim Kardashian 'scrambling' to get dad Robert's letters to OJ Simpson
Buckingham Palace dismisses rumours regarding King Charles abdication with big announcement? video
Buckingham Palace dismisses rumours regarding King Charles abdication with big announcement?
Adam Scott gets honest about 'Severance' season 3
Adam Scott gets honest about 'Severance' season 3
Sophie Turner aims to surpass Angelina Jolie's performance in new gig
Sophie Turner aims to surpass Angelina Jolie's performance in new gig
'The Kardashians' to end? Kris Jenner in crisis talks with Kim Kardashian
'The Kardashians' to end? Kris Jenner in crisis talks with Kim Kardashian
Gayle King excited to visit space with ‘group of extraordinary women'
Gayle King excited to visit space with ‘group of extraordinary women'
Irony of Prince Harry's behavior in Ukraine war zone takes center stage
Irony of Prince Harry's behavior in Ukraine war zone takes center stage