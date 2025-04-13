John Hamm’s 'Saturday Night Live' monologue gets crashed by 'Succession' star

John Hamm’s Saturday Night Live monologue was made more funny by Succession star Kieran Culkin’s cameo.

Hamm hosted the April 12 episode alongside Lizzo as the musical guest.

“I’m so honored to be here hosting. This my fourth time,” Hamm began. "It’s been a minute. Last time I hosted was October 2010, but even though it’s been a while, I’ve still been on the show a lot."

“In fact, I was checking my own Wikipedia, which I often do, and I found out since then, I’ve made 14 cameos,” he continued. “In many ways, making a cameo is even more special than being the host.”

The Landman star then watched several clips of his SNL cameos over the years and was suddenly interrupted by Kieran.

“What are you even doing here? This is my monologue,” Hamm, 54, said, to which the A Real Pain star replied, “I know, I’m just making a cameo.”

“Why? I’m a huge star, and I’m doing really well all by myself,” Hamm remarked.

“I’m sorry, man. I’ll make it up to you," replied Kieran.

Hamm then argued that the Succession star should give him his Oscar to apologize.

“Mad Men is better than Succession,” Hamm said.

“No, it isn’t,” cried Kieran.

“I think we can both agree that you’re wrong. I love you. Bye,” Hamm retorted, pushing Kieran Culkin off camera.

John Hamm is currently promoting his new series Your Friends and Neighbors costarring Olivia Munn.