 
Geo News

New rising star becomes hot favourite in 'James Bond' race

Reports say the actor performed superbly in the recent season of 'The White Lotus'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

New rising star becomes hot favourite in James Bond race
New rising star becomes hot favourite in 'James Bond' race

There are many speculations about who will play the next James Bond. Patrick Schwarzenegger is a favourite in this mix.

The actor who starred in The White Lotus is the son of legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A report in The Standard said Amazon MGM have been paying attention to the rising star.

His performance in the hit HBO show is one reason he has been under consideration for the coveted role.

"Noting is off the table for the new crew at Amazon. He's definitely the talk of the moment and been noticed by them," the insider said.

But Patrick may face strong competition from other contenders for the 007 role, such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, and Idris Elba.

Earlier, Amazon announced the producers for the new 007 film: Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” the duo said.

“We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure," they concluded.

Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life
Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life
Meghan Markle's ‘lacking' podcast' Confessions of Female Founder receives a skinning
Meghan Markle's ‘lacking' podcast' Confessions of Female Founder receives a skinning
John Hamm's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue gets crashed by 'Succession' star video
John Hamm's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue gets crashed by 'Succession' star
Jon Hamm makes wild demand from Kieran Culkin on 'SNL'
Jon Hamm makes wild demand from Kieran Culkin on 'SNL'
Ex- Scotland Yard officer talks about Prince Harry's security after ‘complete nonsense'
Ex- Scotland Yard officer talks about Prince Harry's security after ‘complete nonsense'
MGK sets Coachella on fire weeks just weeks after welcoming child with Megan Fox video
MGK sets Coachella on fire weeks just weeks after welcoming child with Megan Fox