New rising star becomes hot favourite in 'James Bond' race

There are many speculations about who will play the next James Bond. Patrick Schwarzenegger is a favourite in this mix.



The actor who starred in The White Lotus is the son of legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A report in The Standard said Amazon MGM have been paying attention to the rising star.

His performance in the hit HBO show is one reason he has been under consideration for the coveted role.

"Noting is off the table for the new crew at Amazon. He's definitely the talk of the moment and been noticed by them," the insider said.

But Patrick may face strong competition from other contenders for the 007 role, such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, and Idris Elba.

Earlier, Amazon announced the producers for the new 007 film: Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” the duo said.

“We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure," they concluded.