Kate Middleton to celebrate special occasion just days before royal Easter service

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is set to celebrate a major milestone with the Middleton family.

Ahead of the traditional Easter service led by King Charles, Kate will join the close-knit Middleton family to celebrate the birthday of her younger brother James Middleton, as reported by Hello! Magazine.

Notably, this birthday holds a special significance for James, who turns 38 on April 15, as it is his second birthday since welcoming his first child with wife Alizee.

It is worth mentioning that the birthday celebration of James Middleton comes ahead of the annual Easter Mattins Service, which will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 2.

While it has not been specified if Kate Middleton and Prince William will attend the traditional Easter service, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead other members of the royal family at church service.

However, the Princess of Wales is currently enjoying the Easter break with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise.